Sporting passion in Arundel rewarded in the 2025 Young Person’s Sporting Awards

This year, founding sponsors Arundel Town Council and Arundel Post Office were joined by Chichester Hockey Club to fund the four main awards in a scheme designed to help support young people in Arundel passionate about sport with the many financial demands.

Congratulations to the winners, who are all demonstrating great passion and achievement in their chosen sport.

In the primary age group, Theo Harrison was awarded £200 for swimming - Theo is competing at the top of his age group in the county and is ranked fifth nationally. Tallulah Moorhouse was awarded £100 for football - she is passionate about getting more girls playing the sport, and her dedication to her club is already seeing her playing up a year.

Jemima Guiel, who won the inaugural award in 2023, was awarded £200 in the secondary age group for her continued progress and dedication to gymnastics. This year she qualified as a senior elite women’s artistic gymnast to compete against GB Olympians at the English Championships, as well as in her first international competition. Charlie Wood was awarded £100 for golf; Charlie competes at county level and with a handicap of 6 hopes to achieve his aim of working within the golfing industry as a professional golfer and/or PGA coach.

Highly commended were Caoimhe Godsmark (swimming), Elliot Jenkins (football), Henry Riordan (swimming and water polo), Matthew Kelly (football) and Phaedra Godsmark (swimming).

Tony Hunt, Mayor of Arundel, said:

“The judges were impressed by this year’s applications – not only with the range of sports that Arundel’s young people enjoy, but also by their passion and the commitment shown by the hours they dedicate to their training. It was clear that everyone enjoys their sport, really liking the thrill of competing and winning, but also are showing considerable maturity to recognise the need to deal with disappointment, for example when facing injury, learning new skills or taking on new challenges. By having that passion for sport, all our 2025 entrants are all already winners.”

All placed entrants received a medal and voucher for a family swim session at Arundel Lido. They also were put in to a draw to receive further prizes of memberships or coaching sessions to inspire and encourage them to have fun trying a new sport or to further their skills in their chosen sport. These were generously donated by some of Arundel’s sporting organisations including Arundel Lido, Arundel Lawn Tennis Club, Arundel Castle Cricket Club and Chichester Hockey Club.

The Arundel Young Person’s Sporting Award scheme supports the mission of Sport England which is “to invest in sport and physical activity to make it a normal part of life for everyone in England, regardless of who you are”.

1 . Contributed Jemima Guiel with Tony Hunt, Mayor of Arundel Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Awards presented by the Mayor of Arundel at Arundel Lido Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Charlie Wood with Tony Hunt, Mayor of Arundel Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Tallulah Moorhouse with Tony Hunt, Mayor of Arundel Photo: Submitted