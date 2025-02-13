Sports Infrastructure funding available to improve outdoor sports facilities in Wealden

Applications are invited for the Sports Infrastructure Fund programme recently launched by Wealden District Council to enhance and provide outdoor sports pitches and facilities throughout the district

The council has committed £200,000 per year over a three-year period, to organisations via a grant funding programme, to support the delivery of recommendations in Wealden’s Playing Pitch and Outdoor Sports Facilities Strategy. These recommendations have been agreed with sport governing bodies and Sport England. Funding can be used to improve amenities and pitches throughout the district.

Match funding is being made available from Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) money and will help enhance the quality, accessibility and protection of community-use sports facilities for generations to come.

Applications are being invited from local sports clubs, town and parish councils, schools and community organisations to support the delivery of a range of projects.

The outdoor sports that could benefit from the funding programme include football, rugby union, tennis, cricket, lawn bowls, hockey, netball and stoolball.

Councillor Kelvin Williams, Alliance for Wealden and Wellbeing and Asset Management Portfolio Holder, said "The health and wellbeing of our residents are at the heart of our mission to create a happier, more fulfilled, and healthier Wealden. This is a key part of our new council's corporate strategy.

"Providing high-quality local sports facilities and outdoor spaces is essential for enabling our residents to lead healthier lifestyles through physical activity and community engagement.

"We encourage local partners and sports clubs to apply for funding to improve the accessibility and quality of sports facilities across the district. By working together, we can strengthen community bonds and build a healthier, more resilient Wealden."

For further information on the funding programme, please go to wealden.gov.uk/community-and-safety/information-on-grant-funding/sports-infrastructure-fund-2024-2027

To request an application pack, organisations should email their details and provide a short summary of the proposed project to [email protected]