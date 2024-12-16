Spot the panto characters on Chichester buses this Christmas
Keep your eyes peeled as you board – you could find yourself sharing a ride with a fairy godmother, a dashing prince, and more! This special event is all about spreading joy and offering passengers a chance to win some fantastic prizes.
Here’s how you can join in the fun:Snap a photo with one of Stagecoach’s panto characters on the bus.Share it on social media with the hashtag #PantoOnTheBus and tag Stagecoach South.
Instagram: @stagecoachsouth
Twitter: @StagecoachSouth
LinkedIn: @Stagecoach (South) Limited
Prizes up for grabs:£100 in shopping vouchersA month of free bus travel
Stagecoach South is delighted to add a sprinkle of panto magic to your journey this holiday season. Not only does this initiative bring smiles to passengers, but it also highlights the festive spirit of the team who are going the extra mile—costumes and all!
A spokesperson for Stagecoach South said: "We’re thrilled to be spreading a little festive fun for our passengers this Christmas. It’s a joy to see our team getting involved and helping make everyday journeys that much more memorable. We can’t wait to see everyone’s #PantoOnTheBus photos!"
Don’t miss your chance to take part – it’s panto season, and the Stagecoach South buses are the stage!