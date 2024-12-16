Spot the panto characters on Chichester buses this Christmas

From December 16 to 24, Stagecoach South is bringing festive cheer to Chichester with a unique twist – staff members will be swapping their uniforms for panto costumes and taking on the roles of beloved panto characters!

Keep your eyes peeled as you board – you could find yourself sharing a ride with a fairy godmother, a dashing prince, and more! This special event is all about spreading joy and offering passengers a chance to win some fantastic prizes.

Here’s how you can join in the fun:Snap a photo with one of Stagecoach’s panto characters on the bus.Share it on social media with the hashtag #PantoOnTheBus and tag Stagecoach South.

Instagram: @stagecoachsouth

Stagecoach South Chichester, Lucy, dressed up as Cinderella

Twitter: @StagecoachSouth

LinkedIn: @Stagecoach (South) Limited

Prizes up for grabs:£100 in shopping vouchersA month of free bus travel

Stagecoach South is delighted to add a sprinkle of panto magic to your journey this holiday season. Not only does this initiative bring smiles to passengers, but it also highlights the festive spirit of the team who are going the extra mile—costumes and all!

Stagecoach South Chichester drivers, Justine and Richard dressed up as Panto characters

A spokesperson for Stagecoach South said: "We’re thrilled to be spreading a little festive fun for our passengers this Christmas. It’s a joy to see our team getting involved and helping make everyday journeys that much more memorable. We can’t wait to see everyone’s #PantoOnTheBus photos!"

Don’t miss your chance to take part – it’s panto season, and the Stagecoach South buses are the stage!