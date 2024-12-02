Spreading Christmas cheer to an East Sussex hospice
A Portslade family-run business was delighted to support its local hospice by donating a huge Christmas tree.
The team at Mayberry Garden Centre brought festive joy to the residents and staff at The Martlets Hospice in Hove with a beautiful seven-foot tall tree.
“We’re proud to support such an incredible organisation this Christmas season”, says Mayberry’s manage Mark Brumfitt.
The tree was delivered, ready to spread some holiday magic, by staff from the Old Shoreham Road store.