Spreading Christmas cheer to an East Sussex hospice

By Trevor Butler
Contributor
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 16:40 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 16:44 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Portslade family-run business was delighted to support its local hospice by donating a huge Christmas tree.

The team at Mayberry Garden Centre brought festive joy to the residents and staff at The Martlets Hospice in Hove with a beautiful seven-foot tall tree.

“We’re proud to support such an incredible organisation this Christmas season”, says Mayberry’s manage Mark Brumfitt.

The tree was delivered, ready to spread some holiday magic, by staff from the Old Shoreham Road store.

Related topics:PortsladeHove
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice