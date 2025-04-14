Spring activities organised for young people in Hailsham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hailsham Youth Service continues to benefit young people school years 7 to 12, providing them with access to a wide range of opportunities and activities throughout the year.

The Friday Night Project (FNP), which is run by Hailsham Youth Service and funded by Hailsham Town Council, works in partnership with organisations such as Knockhatch, Hailsham Community College and Freedom Leisure to help create fun recreational activities for young people on Friday evenings and will continue to be a feature on their social events calendar for the remainder of spring.

A variety of activities have been planned for the coming weeks, including ten-pin bowling at Freedom Leisure and a Youth Night at the Station Youth Centre, featuring games, karaoke, pool, air hockey, cheesecake-making and more.

"The Friday Night Project outings and other events are organised to give young people new opportunities to achieve, and to reduce boredom," said Youth Work Lead Kerrie Potter. "Young people are guaranteed to enjoy the variety of activities on offer which they can all get involved in."

"Through organising such activities, young people are provided with opportunities to build confidence and develop a broad range of team-building skills that will help create a strong foundation for their future. I would encourage young people to take advantage of the outings that are available to them and get involved."

For further details, including bookings and programmes, contact Andy Joyes on 01323 841702. Alternatively, visit https://www.hailshamyouthservice.org/fnp.html for more information.