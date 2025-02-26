Spring fair, seed swap and sow & grow community event taking place in Worthing

By Claire Hunt
Contributor
Published 26th Feb 2025, 15:22 BST
Updated 26th Feb 2025, 15:40 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Saturday March 1st, 10.30-3pm Maybridge Keystone Centre, Raleigh Way, Goring-by-Sea, Worthing, BN12 6JD Transition Town Worthing's Spring Fair will be a celebration of sustainable growing, making, selling, sharing, resilience and community. No better way to step into spring. Come and get your seedy supplies, find out about volunteering opportunities and community projects, enjoy some good refreshments and friendly company.

The heart of the fair is the seed swap itself. Come and search through the hundreds of packets of veg, herbs and flower seeds grown and saved locally, as well as ones from the Heritage Seed Library. Bring your own to swap or give a donation. There will be plants for sale too, from community groups and also Culberry Nursery.

Make a day of it, or pop in when you can. Don’t miss Dr Steve Millam from Chichester College doing an inspiring talk on ‘Balancing Your Garden’ at 11.30am with Q&A. Local author Gerry Thompson will have copies of his book, Rewilding an Urban Garden: An Illustrated Diary of Nature’s Year available for sale, and there’ll be second-hand gardening books too. From 12 noon there will be wood-fired pizza slices in our lovely woodland garden. And at 1.30pm there will be a mindfulness session in the yurt on 'Inner & Outer Activism’ with Liane from The Sustainable Mind - places limited.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All day (til supplies run out) a number of local projects will be selling lovely products like dried flowers (BreathingSpaces), soaps (Handmade by Hajira) salts (Sustainable Sussex Chilli Farm), honey and beeswax products (Pollinator Pioneers and Worthing Beekeepers), jams, chutneys (TTW), olive wood decorations (Story of Sumud), prints (for Seeds of Resilience) and willow baskets (Willow Weaving by James). Coffee Cycle will be doing barista coffee and there will be the usual tea and cakes too.

Pizza slices in the gardenPizza slices in the garden
Pizza slices in the garden

You’ll be able to find out about Worthing Food Partnership, Green Tides green-space groups network, The Wildflower Trail, Worthing Homes’ nature projects (including a seed bomb activity for children), Sid Youth’s Junior Club at Maybridge, the RSPB, Worthing Community Chest, Brinsbury College’s horticulture courses, and Climate Resilience Centre Worthing and Community Energy South.

Come and join us! Entry is free, donations welcome. Bus stops, trains and on-street parking nearby.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice