Spring fun in Chichester: local Neighbourhood Officer brings new model to life

Residents at Liberator Place recently enjoyed a vibrant spring event hosted by The Hyde Group, marking a milestone in delivering its Neighbourhoods and Specialist Housing service – a neighbourhood operating model, which launched last January to foster closer connections with its residents and communities.

The event, held on 10 June was organised by local Neighbourhood Officer, Marcelo De Castro and aimed at connecting people with support services, improving wellbeing, and helping to foster a stronger sense of community. Marcelo made sure the event reflected what residents have told Hyde they want to see.

CLM Fireproofing sponsored the event through social value matching platform, Match My Project. UK Harvest provided free food packages as part of their commitment to reducing food waste and supporting local families.

Age UK (West Sussex Brighton and Hove), Citizens Advice, Chichester Council’s waste and recycling department, community wardens, and West Sussex Fire and Rescue were all on hand to offer information and share practical support to residents. County Councillor for Chichester South, Sarah Sharp also attended, enjoying the opportunity to speak directly with residents and hear what matters most to them.

A community quiz rounded off the day, with resident Mo winning a £50 Tesco voucher. “It’s great to see everyone out and Marcelo is great – always checking in and making sure we’re okay and get the support we need,” Mo said.

Marcelo De Castro said: “I’m proud of what we achieved today and extremely thankful for the support from our partners and my colleagues. It’s great to be able to support my residents and deliver services that matter to them.

Lesley Smith, Hyde’s Head of Building Safety and Neighbourhoods,commented: “Events like these help us connect with our neighbourhoods and make support services more accessible. This is exactly what our Neighbourhoods and Specialist Housing service was designed to do – Neighbourhood Officers being more visible and more empowered to support our residents in ways that matter to them. Events like these highlight the impact that’s possible when we get it right.”

This initiative is part of Hyde’s wider commitment to improve its services, prioritising community-led events and enhanced local engagement to become closer to its communities and deliver services residents value most.