Spring into action to help wildlife in need with Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital

As spring approaches, Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital is gearing up for an influx of wildlife patients, a seasonal surge that keeps the facility bustling each year. Already, the hospital has admitted four orphaned fox cubs requiring round-the-clock care, underscoring the critical role of wildlife rescue organisations during this period.

Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital is a dedicated treatment and rehabilitation hospital in West Sussex, providing essential care for sick, injured, and orphaned wildlife. Established over 50 years ago, the hospital treats thousands of animals annually, with the goal of releasing them back into the wild. Relying on public support and a team of passionate staff and volunteers, Brent Lodge plays a vital role in conserving local wildlife and educating the community about responsible wildlife care.

Spring is a pivotal time for many wild species, particularly foxes, whose breeding season culminates in the birth of cubs during March and April. It's common for vixens (mother foxes) to leave their young unattended temporarily while hunting or relocating them to safer dens. Occasionally, cubs may become separated during these moves or if the mother is disturbed, leading to well-meaning individuals mistakenly believing the cubs have been abandoned.

Brent Lodge emphasizes the importance of assessing the situation before acting. If you encounter a fox cub that appears to be alone, it's crucial to observe from afar to determine if the mother returns. Intervening prematurely can do more harm than good, as the mother may be nearby and waiting for a safe moment to retrieve her young. If a cub is in immediate danger—such as being on a road or exposed—it should be moved to a safe spot nearby, handling it as little as possible, and then monitored from a safe distance.

Young fox cubs can be found alone in the wild. Call for advice before intervening

The dedicated team at Brent Lodge is currently providing intensive care for the first fox cub admissions in their care. These young foxes require specialised attention, including regular feeding up to every 2 hours and medical assessments, to ensure their healthy development and eventual release back into the wild. The hospital's staff is trained to handle such delicate cases, aiming to minimise human interaction to preserve the cubs' natural behaviours.

The hospital urges the public to contact them (01243 641672) or a local wildlife rehabilitation centre for guidance before intervening with any wild animal, especially during the busy spring season. This approach ensures that young animals receive the appropriate care they need without unnecessary human interference.

As the season unfolds, Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital remains committed to its mission of treating, rehabilitating, and releasing wildlife in need, relying on community support and awareness to navigate the challenges that springtime brings.

If you would like to offer support to the charity to help them continue their vital work, then please check out their website for more information. brentlodge.org