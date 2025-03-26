Spring into action with Easter Playdays in Mid Sussex

There’s no need for children to be bored during their Easter break!

Mid Sussex District Council is organising three ‘spring into action’ Playdays on the 10th, 15th and 16th April in three different venues from 1pm – 3pm for youngsters up to the age of 10.

You don’t need to book, just turn up and take part. All equipment is provided, and activities will include circus skills, games, football, rugby and cricket skills, tennis coaching, and lots more!

Cllr Anne-Marie Cooke, Cabinet Member for Communities and Communications, said: “Once again, we’re delighted to be organising these free activities for local families during the Easter school holidays. Make sure you don’t miss out. We look forward to seeing you there!”

Playdays dates for your diary:

Thursday 10th April @ St John’s Park, Burgess Hill

Tuesday 15th April @ Victoria Park, Haywards Heath

Wednesday 16th April @ East Court, East Grinstead

For more information on activities at each venue, visit www.midsussex.gov.uk/playdays