Spring weather in Hastings

The Met Office seasonal assessment for Spring 2025 (March, April, May 2025) is that it “… was mainly dry and settled…”. The Met Office figures show it was “provisionally the warmest and sunniest spring on record for the UK as a whole.”

I’m sure most of us would agree with that summary; despite the dry, everything in the garden appears to have started really well and it’s been a terrific year for wild flowers with carpets of Daisy and Buttercup and orchids popping up all over. But, how did Hastings compare in detail.

Unfortunately, the Hastings Volunteer Weather Service have been unable to access the sun recorder since October 2024 (but we hope that will be sorted soon!) and so the best we can do is look at data from a weather station 16 miles along the coast to the west. Eastbourne recorded 711.3 hours of sunshine in Spring which was 125% of the Hastings 1991-2020 average (30ya) compared to 143% for the UK overall. Assuming Hastings would have been similar, this would be the fourth sunniest spring since records began in 1883 after 2011 (721.2hrs), 1893 (730.4hrs) and 1992 (731.2hrs).

As previously reported, March was very dry and whilst April and May saw a little more rain, the total Spring fall of 52.6mm in Hastings was 39% of the 30ya compared to 56% for the country overall. It was the fourth driest spring since records began in 1875 after 1976 (43.9mm), 2011 (39.6mm) and 1893 (26.2mm).

The Met Office measure warmth using the mean of the maximum and minimum temperatures over 24 hours. The figure for Hastings, 11.3°C is 1.3°C above the 30ya compared to 1.4°C for the UK overall. It was the third warmest spring since records began in 1875 after 2020 (11.4°C) and 2007 (11.6°C).