Springboard announces launch of their Big Refurbishment campaign in Horsham

The Springboard Project is excited to announce the launch of a campaign for the much-anticipated refurbishment of their charity hub on 18 March at Darcy’s Wine Bar, Horsham. The event will kick off a series of community fundraising initiatives aimed at transforming the centre into an even more welcoming, engaging, and accessible space for families and children with SEND.

Springboard House is an essential and affordable community resource providing a safe and supportive environment for children to develop social, emotional, and physical skills. The Big Refurbishment aims to create improved spaces reflecting the needs and aspirations of local families by enhancing the facilities, including sensory room, soft play, professional kitchen, hang out area and parent/carer space. “We are thrilled to begin this exciting chapter for the centre,” said Beth Coley, CEO at Springboard. “With the generous support of our community, we will create a space that is functional, affordable and accessible, as well as inspiring and empowering for the children and families who rely on it. We hope to see many of our supporters get involved in the campaign and I invite everyone to be part of this transformative journey.”

The fundraising campaign will rely on donations from individuals, local businesses, and community partners. In addition to public donations, the charity will be organizing a series of fundraising events and initiatives to raise the necessary funds to complete the renovation.

“We are committed to making Springboard House a place where all children can thrive, and where families can come together and feel supported. With your generosity, we can make this vision a reality,” added Vickie Harvey, Head of Income Generation.

Architect's drawing of the plans for Springboard House

To learn more about how you can support the campaign, please visit www.springboardproject.org or contact 01403 218888.

About Springboard: Springboard is a leading charity dedicated to supporting children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities and their families. Through their innovative Stay and Play Centre, as well as a variety of support services, Springboard aims to provide the highest standard of care, play, and development opportunities for children across the Horsham area. The launch party will bring together local businesses, community leaders, and supporters to celebrate the plans for the renovation project, while fostering an even stronger sense of community. This event is also an opportunity to raise awareness and gather support for the campaign, which will rely on donations from the public and local businesses.

To donate to the campaign, please visit justgiving.com/springboardproject