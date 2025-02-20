Spun Glass Theatre celebrates a year at Stade Hall, Hastings

The award-winning theatre company, Spun Glass Theatre, today celebrates its first year as managers of Stade Hall in Hastings, with a big reveal and an exciting announcement.

In early 2024, Spun Glass Theatre received the keys to Stade Hall, to manage the building on behalf of Hastings Borough Council with the intention of turning it into a vibrant community and arts space for all ages.

Since then, the building has welcomed over 10,000 people through the doors for theatre shows, Early Years workshops, parties, yoga sessions, art classes, folk music nights, cookery lessons, community events and much more.

Last summer saw the programming of the first ever Sail Away season, providing entertainment and culture for families across Hastings.

A sneak peek of the new Spun Glass Canopy at Stade Hall

To celebrate, the company commissioned local artist Joseph Williams of Bamboology to create a Spun Glass Canopy for the hall. Using lightweight materials and taking the Spun Glass Theatre logo as its inspiration, the structure brings shape to the Stade Hall, and in a kaleidoscope of broad technicolour inspires the imagination of our audience.

Today, after a performance of The River Runner attended by the Mayor of Hastings, Co-Creative Directors Ross Drury and Dan Hutton also announced that Spun Glass Theatre would this summer be creating and presenting a brand-new theatre show in the space, Pebble Road and the Pond People.

Taking inspiration from local ponds and rivers, and using research about freshwater biodiversity, this show will be the first time Spun Glass Theatre has made something specifically for Stade Hall. Using funding from Arts Council England, the project will see the space transformed and theatricalised. Alongside the show, which is aimed at ages 5+, an Early Years interactive experience will invite younger audiences aged 0-4 to explore and play in a freshwater paradise.

“We are thrilled to celebrate an amazing first year as managers of this beautiful building by sharing news about our colourful canopy and a brand-new theatre show" say Ross and Dan, Co-Creative Directors of Spun Glass Theatre.

Pebble Road and the Pond People

"Ever since we got the keys, we have had the sole mission of using Spun Glass Theatre’s unique brand of family-centred work to make the building a creative space for everyone. We are delighted to continue bringing the magic of live performance to Stade Hall, making it an open and affordable theatre for everyone."

In keeping with their commitment to accessibility, Spun Glass Theatre will continue to offer tickets for Pebble Road on a Pay What You Can basis. With options ranging from £4 to £14, families can choose the price that fits their budget.

"We are passionate about using spaces like this to build community and culture, and could not be happier with how our first year has gone. We’re excited to share what we can do as makers, and invite even more people into the hall this summer."