Squire's 20,000 community bulb giveaway promises spring cheer for Crawley

Squire’s Garden Centres Community Bulb Giveaway brought smiles and spades out in force this week as Crawley Growing Together by Crawley Community Action received a donation of beautiful British-grown daffodil bulbs from Squire’s Crawley.

This month saw Squire’s Garden Centres give away over 20,000 bulbs to 43 community projects across its 17 centres, helping to bring colour, joy and community spirit to local spaces next spring. Squire’s latest initiative provided support to schools, community gardens, charities and volunteer groups – organisations that make a real difference in local areas.

Sarah Squire, Chairman of Squire’s Garden Centres, comments:“We are delighted our Community Bulb Giveaway will help brighten many local communities next spring. It has been wonderful to connect with so many dedicated groups close to our centres who share a passion for gardening and enhancing their outdoor spaces.

Stuart Golds, Squire’s Crawley Centre Manager with Emily Thorpe, Crawley Volunteers Manager - Crawley Community Action.

“With so many applications received, it is clear that people love to embrace autumn which is the perfect time of year to plant bulbs and other hardy plants. There is something truly special about planting bulbs – a simple act of care now that brings a joyful burst of colour in spring. We are proud to support such inspiring groups and recognise the positive difference they make for the benefit of the wider community .”

Meeting once a week at West Green Anniversary Garden the Crawley Growing Together team of ten volunteers aim to create a welcoming green space cared for by a dedicated team who meet weekly to maintain and nurture the site. Open to the public year-round, the garden provides a vital oasis in one of the area’s more deprived neighbourhoods, offering local residents a place to connect with nature and one another. The donated bulbs will be planted across the garden to bring fresh bursts of spring colour, while also providing an opportunity for local schools and families to get involved, learn about gardening, and enjoy the wellbeing benefits of being outdoors together.

Emily Thorpe of Crawley Growing Together by Crawley Community Action, said:“We’re so grateful to Squire’s for this generous donation of bulbs and can’t wait to get planting! These bulbs will bring so much joy to everyone who visits West Green and remind us of the power of community and coming together to make our space special and a place to enjoy next spring.”

As part of the Community Bulb Giveaway, Squire’s Crawley also presented bulbs to Outreach 3way Day Centre, an all-day centre, and only the one in the south of England, providing support to adults who have multiple disabilities and need 24 hour care.

Autumn – Nature’s Time to Plant

With the soil still warm and the days mild, autumn is the perfect time to plant and look forward to a glorious display next spring. It’s a wonderful opportunity to enjoy this satisfying season of sowing, knowing that the small efforts made now will bring cheerful, colourful rewards come springtime. Gardening in autumn not only helps nature thrive but also offers well-known benefits for wellbeing and mental health — a moment of calm, connection and plant happiness in every trowel-full of earth.

Squire’s offers hundreds of bulb varieties in all its centres – from traditional daffodils and tulips to more unusual choices such as alliums and hyacinths – available both loose and pre-packed. Planting bulbs is one of gardening’s simplest and most rewarding pleasures, bringing the promise of vibrant spring and summer colour with very little effort. Squire’s expert Plant Teams are always on hand to offer friendly advice on how and when to plant – and there’s more information on Squire’s website too - whether you’re brightening a border, creating a cheerful patio display or trying a layer bulb lasagne in pots for a longer-lasting show.

With over 40 inspiring projects now preparing to plant their daffodil bulbs, next spring promises to be a golden one across communities close to Squire’s Garden Centres.