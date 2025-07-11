Squire's Crawley celebrates 25 years with anniversary tea party

Sarah Squire, Chairman, Squire’s Garden Centres, comments: "It was a real pleasure to welcome so many of our customers, friends and our local charity partner to celebrate this very special milestone for Squire’s Crawley. The warmth and loyalty shown by our customers over the years means so much to my father and I and all our colleagues. The afternoon was a lovely way to reflect on the past 25 years and look forward to the future. My thanks go to the team at Squire’s Crawley who made the afternoon such a success and a memorable event for all who attended."