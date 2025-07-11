Squire's Crawley celebrates 25 years with anniversary tea party

The special anniversary tea party was hosted by Chairman Emeritus, Colin Squire OBE and his daughter, Chairman, Sarah Squire, and was an afternoon filled with Squire’s afternoon tea, music and conversation, celebrating the garden centre’s special place in the community.
Attendees were warmly welcomed with a glass of fizz before enjoying a delicious afternoon tea of sandwiches, scones and sweet treats prepared by the Crawley Café Bar team. A local pianist performed, adding a relaxed atmosphere to the event.
The Mayor of Crawley, Cllr Sharmila Sivarajah, joined the celebration alongside representatives from Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove, the centre’s Charity of the Year. Guests generously supported a charity raffle, which raised £150, with funds going towards supporting older people in the local community.
Sarah Squire, Chairman, Squire’s Garden Centres, comments: "It was a real pleasure to welcome so many of our customers, friends and our local charity partner to celebrate this very special milestone for Squire’s Crawley. The warmth and loyalty shown by our customers over the years means so much to my father and I and all our colleagues. The afternoon was a lovely way to reflect on the past 25 years and look forward to the future. My thanks go to the team at Squire’s Crawley who made the afternoon such a success and a memorable event for all who attended."