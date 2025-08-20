Squire's raises over £24,000 for local community charities
Under the programme, each garden centre chooses a charity that meets specific criteria: it must be a registered charity, benefit local people with funds used locally rather than going into a national pot, and support either local people or the environment.
Sam Dickson, Managing Director of Squire’s Garden Centres, comments: "This fantastic achievement reflects the passion and dedication of our colleagues across the business and the incredible generosity of our customers. By working closely with charities rooted in the heart of our communities, we’re able to make a very real and positive impact.
"I’m hugely proud of what has been achieved this year – every pound raised will help make a difference where it’s needed most."
Fundraising efforts were centre-led and varied, ranging from collection boxes and raffles to ticketed events such as Squire’s Christmas grottos, as well as other activities. Centres, including Crawley, Reigate and Shepperton, hosted special anniversary customer events this year, marking significant milestones of the centre and enabling them to boost donations through charity raffles.
Beyond the crucial fundraising, the programme helps raise awareness of the charities’ work and often creates opportunities for hands-on involvement, providing valuable and rewarding experiences for both charity and Squire’s centre teams.
In addition to the ‘Charity of the Year’ partnerships, Squire’s also supports two national horticultural charities; Greenfingers Charity, which creates gardens for children’s hospices and for whom Squire’s raised £6,300 this year through the sale of carrier bags - and Perennial, the UK charity supporting people in horticulture - as well as a range of other local causes and events throughout the year.
Looking ahead to the new Charity Year 2025-26 (commenced August 1), 11 Squire’s centres will be welcoming new charity partners, these include:
- Badshot Lea – Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity
- Chertsey - Ashford & St Peter’s Hospitals’ Charities
- Cobham – The Meeting Room
- Frensham - Woodlarks Accessible Campsite
- Milford – The Samson Centre
- Reigate - Home Start East Surrey
- Shepperton - Families Thrive Together
- Stanmore – Norwood
- Washington - St Barnabus Hospice
- West Horsley - Queen Elizabeth Foundation
- Wokingham - The Cowshed
Six centres will continue to support their existing charity partners for a further year; Age Concern Brighton & West Sussex (Squire’s Crawley), Age Concern Twyford & District (Squire’s Hare Hatch), Home Start Elmbridge (Squire’s Hersham), Walton Charity (Squire’s Long Ditton), Homelink (Squire’s Twickenham) and Woking & Sam Beare Hospice (Squire’s Woking).
Charities supported last year by Squire’s Garden Centres with amount raised (by centre):
|SQUIRE’S CENTRE
|2024-25 CHARITY
|AMOUNT RAISED
|CHARITY INFORMATION
|Badshot Lea
|Space2grow
|£2,332
|https://www.space2grow.space/
|Chertsey
|Little Roo Neonatal Fund (Ashford & St Peter’s)
|£599
|https://www.ashfordstpeters.nhs.uk/littleroo
|Cobham
|Cobham Area Food Bank
|£859
|https://cobhamarea.foodbank.org.uk/
|Crawley
|Age UK West Sussex Brighton & Hove
|£1,503
|https://www.ageuk.org.uk/westsussexbrightonhove/
|Frensham
|The Green Hub Project for Teens
|£2,285
|https://greenhub.org.uk/
|Hersham
|Home Start Elmbridge
|£1,675
|https://homestartelmbridge.org.uk/
|Long Ditton
|Walton Charity
|£1,813
|https://www.waltoncharity.org.uk/
|Milford
|The Fountain Centre (St Luke’s/Royal Surrey)
|£2,621
|https://fountaincentre.org/
|Reigate
|SASH Charity (Surrey & Sussex Healthcare / East Surrey Hospital)
|£324
|https://www.sashcharity.org/
|Shepperton
|Spelthorne Dementia Support (Purple Angels)
|£3,425
|https://www.spelthorne-dementia-support.org.uk/
|Stanmore
|St Luke’s Hospice
|£1,196
|https://www.stlukes-hospice.org/
|Twickenham
|HomeLink
|£417
|https://www.homelinkdaycare.co.uk/
|Washington
|Rockinghorse Children’s Charity
|£441
|https://www.rockinghorse.org.uk/
|West Horsley
|Oakleaf Enterprise
|£987
|https://www.oakleaf-enterprise.org/
|Woking
|Woking & Beare Hospice & Wellbeing Care
|£2,605
|https://wsbh.org.uk/
|Wokingham
|CLASP Wokingham
|£868
|https://www.claspwokingham.org/
|Group Office
|Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice
|£880.84
|https://www.pth.org.uk/
|GRAND TOTAL
|£24,861.84*
*Squire’s Hare Hatch began working with Age Concern Twyford & District in the late stages of the ’24-’25 charity year, raising £31 for their charity partner over the last few months of the charity year. The centre team is looking forward to lots of fundraising activities to support Age Concern, as they commence the new full charity year. https://www.ageconcerntwyford.org.uk/