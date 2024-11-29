SSAFA Gurkha concert a memorable evening for all

On 19 November the Band of the Brigade of Gurkhas performed at in East Grinstead, West Sussex, in an evening in support of SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity.

The Band of the Brigade of Gurkhas has been performing since 1859 and have travelled around the world, both to perform concerts and to fulfil their duties as actively serving soldiers. They brought their talents to this winter concert in aid of SSAFA Sussex, an annual tradition in the region for 27 years.

The concert featured a wide selection of traditional music and lived up to its “start to Christmas” billing. The evening also featured a selection from the popular “Wicked”, opportunities for the audience to join in singalongs, as well as some standout solo performances by members of the Band.

Pat Kirkham, the organiser of the event, added: “SSAFA were incredibly lucky to get the Band of the Brigade of Gurkhas to perform at this year’s winter concert. They are amazing soldiers, amazing members of our community, and brilliant performers. We’d also like to thank everyone who attended, for their generous donations to SSAFA Sussex.”

With inclement weather outside the nearly full theatre kept everyone warm and entertained with the festive performances. The Gurkha Restaurant in East Grinstead provided delicious Nepalese food, which was much appreciated by the Band.

For more information on how SSAFA provides support to Gurkha veterans and their families, please visit www.ssafa.org.uk/get-help/gurkha-services.

For more information about SSAFA please visit ssafa.org.uk