St Anne's Church, Lewes - Launch concert for flint wall appeal

Philip Griffiths at the concert to launch St Anne's Church flint wall appeal

Philip Griffiths performed “This is my Story This is my Song” at St. Anne’s church in Lewes. He launched the appeal to raise money towards the repair of the flint wall on the north side of the churchyard along Western Road Lewes.

Philip told the story of his life from a Welsh mid-Wales farm to London’s West End in song, accompanying himself on the piano.

More than 200 people gathered to hear wonderful music and share wine and light refreshments.

Over £1700 was raised towards the appeal which was a magnificent start.