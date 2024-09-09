St. Anne's Church, Lewes, to be checkpoint for fundraiser
On Saturday, September 14, which is part of National Heritage weekend, it will also be a checkpoint for Sussex Historic Churches Trust’s Ride & Stride fundraiser.
Book sale on Saturday, September 21 from 10am to 2pm to raise funds for the general upkeep of the church. Parking at County Hall car park behind the church is £1 all day.
All are welcome to our regular services and opportunities for worship
Sunday
8am Holy Communion
A reflective service using the language of the Book of Common Prayer.
10am Holy Communion with children’s group
Words, music and sacrament, includes our creative children’s group
Monday to Friday
9:15am Morning Prayer
A time of prayer, Biblical readings, and contemplation.
Tuesday
7pm Silent Prayer
Meeting God in stillness and silence, concluding with a reading.
For more information contact Ben on
[email protected] or Tel: 01273 933357
