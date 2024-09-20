St Barnabas and Chestnut Tree Hospice Lottery daw 1029 results for 20th September 2024
St Barnabas and Chestnut Tree Hospice Lottery draw 1029 results for 20th September 2024 Congratulations to our lucky winners, Lottery No 1 -832095 from KENLEY £1,000.00 No 2 -136526 from HORSHAM £250.00 No 3 - 566942 from BEXHILL-ON-SEA £100.00 264312 £10.00 480472 £10.00 585576 £10.00 939994 £10.00 652004 £10.00 471967 £10.00 435919 £10.00 402216 £10.00 9022700 £10.00 285283 £10.00
|
879667
|£5.00
|662609
|£5.00
|122467
|£5.00
|3811749
|£5.00
|883918
|£5.00
|890321
|£5.00
|619122
|£5.00
|417745
|£5.00
|629472
|£5.00
|103926
|£5.00
|980947
|£5.00
|376131
|£5.00
|924286
|£5.00
|320689
|£5.00
|439342
|£5.00
|728248
|£5.00
|399192
|£5.00
|388735
|£5.00
|272627
|£5.00
|175152
|£5.00
|396961
|£5.00
|717116
|£5.00
|763279
|£5.00
|675929
|£5.00
|136817
|£5.00
|659691
|£5.00
|110851
|£5.00
|202310
|£5.00
|430919
|£5.00
|679581
|£5.00
|579104
|£5.00
|672674
|£5.00
|881748
|£5.00
|181886
|£5.00
|651015
|£5.00
|185421
|£5.00
|322250
|£5.00
