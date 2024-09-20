St Barnabas and Chestnut Tree Hospice Lottery daw 1029 results for 20th September 2024

By Carmel Eglington
Contributor
Published 20th Sep 2024, 14:55 BST
St Barnabas and Chestnut Tree Hospice Lottery draw 1029 results for 20th September 2024 Congratulations to our lucky winners, Lottery No 1 -832095 from KENLEY £1,000.00 No 2 -136526 from HORSHAM £250.00 No 3 - 566942 from BEXHILL-ON-SEA £100.00 264312 £10.00 480472 £10.00 585576 £10.00 939994 £10.00 652004 £10.00 471967 £10.00 435919 £10.00 402216 £10.00 9022700 £10.00 285283 £10.00

879667

 £5.00
662609 £5.00
122467 £5.00
3811749 £5.00
883918 £5.00
890321 £5.00
619122 £5.00
417745 £5.00
629472 £5.00
103926 £5.00
980947 £5.00
376131 £5.00
924286 £5.00
320689 £5.00
439342 £5.00
728248 £5.00
399192 £5.00
388735 £5.00
272627 £5.00
175152 £5.00
396961 £5.00
717116 £5.00
763279 £5.00
675929 £5.00
136817 £5.00
659691 £5.00
110851 £5.00
202310 £5.00
430919 £5.00
679581 £5.00
579104 £5.00
672674 £5.00
881748 £5.00
181886 £5.00
651015 £5.00
185421 £5.00
322250 £5.00
