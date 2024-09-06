St Barnabas and Chestnut Tree Hospice Lottery draw 1027 results for 06th September 2024

By Carmel Eglington
Contributor
Published 6th Sep 2024, 14:07 BST
Congratulations to our lucky winners, Lottery No 1st £1,000 9090985 EAST GRINSTEAD 2nd £250 523788 BOGNOR REGIS 3rd £100 602938 STEYNING
£10 Winners £5 Winners
616909 262535
795871 292836
1632656 680040
887350 199724
517059 368940
670602 778379
287217 468386
109177 234923
123763 497417
560112 301519
755586
972459
987531
993238
561439
537640
636367
345934
662635
651605
241983
132727
451537
859783
9304905
869716
986895
855763
137124
222943
835880
763550
445116
869317
881911
899971
681679
Related topics:Bognor RegisEast Grinstead

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice