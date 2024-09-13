St Barnabas and Chestnut Tree Hospice Lottery draw 1028 results for 13th September 2024

By Carmel Eglington
Contributor
Published 13th Sep 2024, 15:34 BST
St Barnabas and Chestnut Tree Hospice Lottery draw 1028 results for 13th September 2024 Congratulations to our lucky winners, Lottery No 1 - 813283 £1,000.00 WORTHING No 2 - 756684 £250.00 HAILSHAM No 3 - 637769 £100.00 WORTHING
289995 £10.00
2683953 £10.00
255042 £10.00
319667 £10.00
650200 £10.00
371144 £10.00
323264 £10.00
993268 £10.00
6987225 £10.00
163245 £10.00
740857 £5.00
220727 £5.00
766250 £5.00
898023 £5.00
404786 £5.00
5460563 £5.00
921322 £5.00
201372 £5.00
6871064 £5.00
496408 £5.00
983220 £5.00
917475 £5.00
6709718 £5.00
867141 £5.00
330109 £5.00
872546 £5.00
130214 £5.00
377611 £5.00
934816 £5.00
7330947 £5.00
965697 £5.00
605319 £5.00
512020 £5.00
361147 £5.00
926597 £5.00
129497 £5.00
365718 £5.00
977781 £5.00
980128 £5.00
751856 £5.00
688520 £5.00
645297 £5.00
535150 £5.00
405207 £5.00
687995 £5.00
199787 £5.00
415460 £5.00
Related topics:HailshamWorthing

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice