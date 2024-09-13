St Barnabas and Chestnut Tree Hospice Lottery draw 1028 results for 13th September 2024

289995 £10.00 2683953 £10.00 255042 £10.00 319667 £10.00 650200 £10.00 371144 £10.00 323264 £10.00 993268 £10.00 6987225 £10.00 163245 £10.00 740857 £5.00 220727 £5.00 766250 £5.00 898023 £5.00 404786 £5.00 5460563 £5.00 921322 £5.00 201372 £5.00 6871064 £5.00 496408 £5.00 983220 £5.00 917475 £5.00 6709718 £5.00 867141 £5.00 330109 £5.00 872546 £5.00 130214 £5.00 377611 £5.00 934816 £5.00 7330947 £5.00 965697 £5.00 605319 £5.00 512020 £5.00 361147 £5.00 926597 £5.00 129497 £5.00 365718 £5.00 977781 £5.00 980128 £5.00 751856 £5.00 688520 £5.00 645297 £5.00 535150 £5.00 405207 £5.00 687995 £5.00 199787 £5.00 415460 £5.00
