St Barnabas Church Bexhill celebrates new community facilities

The Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex Andrew Blackman, Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean and Deputy Mayor of Bexhill Cllr Memish Huseyin attendee a service of re-dedication and solemn eucharist at St. Barnabas Church in Cantelupe Road in Bexhill on sea.

The service of re-dedication and solemn eucharist was held as part of the opening of new community facilities based at St. Barnabas Church including a new community use kitchen and toilet facilities, external restoration works and new split communal room facilities as part of a huge multi phase development.

The church which currently supports community initiatives such as the HUG Project ( Homelessness Unity Group) Pats Nat and Nitter, craft fares, concert space is also looking at opening its doors to other activities and organisations as St Barnabas want to become a major part of the community.

Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean said " The investment by this church proves the commitment of St Barnabas, they are a real heart beat of the local community.

The HUG Project operates Monday and Thursday mornings 8.15am to 11.15am and Saturday afternoon's 3pm to 5pm

Anyone wishing to hire the church for community initiatives and projects are invited to contact Father Martin on 01424 210036 or by email barnabas1jg@gmail.