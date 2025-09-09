St Georges Church Chichester Harvest Fair and Produce Show

Saturday 13th September

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our third annual Harvest Fair & Produce Show takes place on Saturday 13th September, with Produce Show entries from 9.30am, and the Harvest Fair from 12.30pm.

We're celebrating amateur growers from our community with our third annual Produce Show and Harvest Fair. This is the opportunity to enter your growing successes no matter what the size of your space to grow is, or your experience at growing, baking, arts and crafts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our aim is to celebrate the joy of growing and making things to our local community by encouraging gardeners, growers, crafters and bakers of all ages to get involved.

St Georges Harvest Fair & Produce Show

There is a category to enter for everyone of all ages, from growing to baking, to chutneys, jams and wines, to art and crafts.

In addition to the Show we have plenty of fun and games, stalls and crafts taking place at the Harvest Fair, and the Harvest Fair will include the unveiling of the winning entries in the Produce Show.

You can find details of how to enter on the St Georges Church website, or just come along on Saturday 13th September at 9.30am with your entries to the Produce Show, and our welcoming team will show you what to do.

We look forward to seeing you there, at St Georges Church, Cleveland Road, Chichester - from 9.30am on Saturday 13th September.