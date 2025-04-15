St Helen's Church Ore marks Easter with powerful Cross display

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

You may remember our colourful Christmas display just a few months ago, but now as Easter arrives, we've marked the season with something even more powerful. Outside St Helen's Church Ore, three striking wooden crosses have been erected as a visual reminder of the heart of the Easter story.

They stand not only as a symbol of sacrifice but of hope, love, and new life.

We invite the community to come by, reflect and remember the meaning of this season.

Whether you're passing on your daily walk or looking for a moment of peace, the crosses are there for all.

We have a Good Friday service at 10am-12pm on 18th April and an Easter Sunday service at 11am on 20th April.

All are welcome to join us, we'd love to welcome you into our special church.