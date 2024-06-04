St. John Ambulance praises volunteers ahead of the Big Help Out

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This year is the 40th anniversary of National Volunteers’ Week (June 3-9) and once again St. John Ambulance dedicated volunteers around the country will be keeping people safe at events and in the community by delivering life-saving first aid where it is needed.

Director of Volunteer Experience, Elena Laguna said: ''I would like to pay tribute to our volunteers and pass on my personal thanks through your paper to all of them during this year’s celebration of all that is good about giving time to help others.

''Also falling at the end of National Volunteers’ Week is the Big Help Out, a national campaign led by the Together Coalition, designed to bring people together and offer the public an incredible opportunity to lend a hand by volunteering and make a positive change. Last year an estimated 7.2 million people participated.

"Our volunteers will be taking part in this event on June 7 to 9 and I would encourage your readers to look out for our teams and support them.''

