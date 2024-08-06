St John Ambulance take to the streets for Brighton Pride 2024.

Volunteers and Cadets from St John Ambulance played a significant role in supporting and participating in this year’s Brighton Pride celebrations, taking to the streets to provide medical coverage for the duration of the event, whilst also marching within the parade itself.

In a far cry from last years adverse conditions, the sun was shining as thousands of revellers once again took to the streets to participate in the UK's largest Pride event. Included in that number were over 15 participants from St John Ambulance from throughout Sussex.

Consisting of volunteers and cadets, and headed by Parade Lead Carl Bennett, they joined revellers and representatives from the emergency services in marching through the city and celebrating pride.

Carl Bennett, from SJA Southwick Unit, said: “Another great attendance by SJA in the parade, we all had fun and got in the party spirit, flying flags and making alot of noise alongside our very special friend Bertie Badger. Thankfully the rain held off this year which made all the difference!”

St John Ambulance has supported Brighton Pride since it’s formal inception in 1991. From initially providing two first aiders to the event, that has grown tremendously more than 33 years.

First aiders, medical response teams and cycle responders were on constant patrols throughout the weekend, supported by ambulances and healthcare volunteers. Behind the scenes, logistics and communication volunteers were also part of a monumental effort to coordinate and support our teams throughout the festival.

St John Ambulance supports numerous events throughout Sussex and beyond, committed to saving lives and creating a safe environment for all. If you would like to get involved and find out about what roles we have available, please visit our website.