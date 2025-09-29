St John Ambulance volunteer marks 110 years of service with fundraising challenge

St John Ambulance volunteer Garry George has been undertaking an arduous 110-mile challenge to celebrate the charities history within Brighton and Hove.

Garry is recreating the historic route march first completed by early volunteers in August 1915. The original march began in central Brighton and continued through Hove, around the town’s boundary, and concluded at a military camp on the South Downs. 110 years later, Garry is following this path as closely as possible, combining walking and cycling to cover at least 110 miles — one for each year of service.

St John Ambulance is the nation’s leading first aid charity. Each year, more than 400,000 people are trained in life-saving skills through its programmes. Volunteers provide essential first aid support at public events and within communities, stepping forward in moments that matter most.

The challenge pays tribute to the legacy of the Sussex 53rd Voluntary Aid Detachment (Brighton & Hove Divisions), whose members supported wounded soldiers arriving in the city during the First World War. These volunteers, drawn from all walks of life, gave up their time to transport and care for over 35,000 soldiers, while also assisting in hospitals and providing first aid at local events.

Garry George (pictured) has be racking up the mileage throughout September, aiming to hit his 110 mile target by the end of the month.

Today’s volunteers continue that tradition, offering their time to save lives, promote vital first aid skills and make a difference in their communities.

Supporters are invited to follow Garry’s progress and contribute to the fundraising effort via the JustGiving page.