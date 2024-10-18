St John appeals for youth volunteers in Sussex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

St John Ambulance, the leading first aid charity, is looking for enthusiastic and committed people in Worthing, Southwick and Shoreham to volunteer as Youth Leaders and Youth Helpers.

Successful applicants will need to give a minimum of two hours each month and will work with our Badgers (aged 5 to 11) and Cadets (aged 10 to 17), guiding them as they develop into the next generation of lifesavers.

The Worthing unit has two immediate vacancies to be a Youth Leader/Helper and the Southwick and Shoreham units also have capacity to accept additional Youth team volunteers.

Successful applicants for Youth Leader roles begin their volunteering journey as Youth Helpers and with more training and experience have opportunities to progress to Youth Leader positions and deliver first aid duties in the community and at events.

Volunteers can also look forwards to developing new and life-saving skills.

No prior first aid or volunteering experience is needed as all necessary training (such as First Aid and safeguarding) will be provided. Applicants for the Youth Leader and Youth Helper roles must be aged 18 or over and will need to pass an Enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service check. As a volunteer, you’ll get lots of development opportunities, and access to exclusive discount sites like Blue Light Card.

Paul Strover, Area Manager at St John Ambulance, said: “We are excited to offer a range of volunteering opportunities across Worthing, Shoreham and Southwick - towns in which we have a long-standing presence, and where we currently have waiting lists of young people keen to join us as first aiders of the future.

"Volunteering with St John Ambulance is a rewarding experience, allowing you to make a real difference in your community.

"Our young volunteers gain invaluable skills and experiences that often lead to careers in healthcare. We look forward to welcoming new Youth Helpers and Leaders to our teams - all of whom will have a very positive impact on the development of our young first aiders - and supporting them on their journey with us.”

To learn more about the Youth Leader and Youth Helper roles and to apply, please visit sja.org.uk/youthteam