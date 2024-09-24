St John’s Church, Copthorne launches community orchard at annual Harvest Festival

St John’s Church, in Copthorne is thrilled to announce the launch of its new community orchard. Featuring apple trees, a clover lawn, wildflowers and a mix of habitats for insects, this forms part of its commitment to becoming an accredited ECO Church. The official opening will take place during the church’s annual Harvest Fair on Saturday, 28 September, at 2:30pm.

ECO Church is an initiative that encourages churches to integrate environmental stewardship into their church practices and community outreach. Through initiatives like reducing energy consumption, creating green spaces, and incorporating eco-friendly practices in worship and community events. “We’re excited to take this wonderful step towards promoting a greener future for our community,” said Wim Mauritz, Vicar of St John’s Church. “The church orchard symbolises our commitment to caring for creation and will offer a space for us all to enjoy and learn about the importance of nature. We hope it will inspire future generations.” The community orchard will not only add beauty to the church grounds, important habitat for wildlife and nectar for pollinators, it will also serve as an educational resource. Visitors of all ages will be able to enjoy the growing fruit trees and native flowers whilst learning about the benefits of local biodiversity and sustainable gardening practices. Parishioners and local residents are invited to celebrate the new orchard during the Harvest Fair. Throughout the afternoon everyone is welcome to help sow the wildflower seeds and there will be opportunities to learn about the fruit trees. The Harvest Festival promises a delightful array of activities starting on Saturday at 2.30pm with the annual Flower & Produce show and the Harvest Fair with plenty of stalls games fun activities, and live music from the Copthorne Silver Band. It's a wonderful opportunity for families and friends to come together, enjoy the season's produce, and celebrate the launch of this sustainable project. For more information about the Harvest Festival and the church’s community orchard, visit copthornechurch.org/379/Harvest-Festival-2024