St John’s Meads welcomes new vicar, Rev Ruth Robinson

St John’s Church in Meads, Eastbourne, is delighted to announce the appointment of its new vicar, Rev Ruth Robinson. She will be licensed by the Bishop of Chichester in a special service at St John’s Church, St John’s Road, Eastbourne, on Thursday 6 November at 7.30pm. Everyone is warmly invited to attend.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rev Ruth joins St John’s from St Stephen’s, Ealing, in the Diocese of London where she has served as Assistant Curate. She moves to Eastbourne with her husband, Mark, and their twin children.

Originally from Thornbury, near Bristol, Ruth’s journey to ordained ministry has been one of faith, perseverance, and deep personal experience. Having been raised in the Roman Catholic tradition, Ruth was invited to an Anglican church while living in London. “I was blown away,” she recalls. “There was modern music and a talk that was relevant to real life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That encounter led to a profound experience of faith and a new sense of calling. After more than 25 years of church involvement—including preaching, leading, and serving on community projects—Ruth responded to God’s call to ordination, training in Bristol before her curacy in Ealing.

Rev Ruth Robinson, the new Vicar of St John's Church, Meads

Ruth describes herself as passionate about helping people discover God’s love and purpose. She says, “There’s nothing more exciting than seeing God at work in someone’s life.”

Speaking about her new role, Ruth adds: “St John’s has such a heart for its community—if it disappeared tomorrow, people would notice. That’s the kind of church I want to be part of.”

For more information about St John’s Church, visit www.stjm.org.uk.