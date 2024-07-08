St Leonards block of flats set for auction sale

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A block of five flats in St Leonards is coming up for auction as an investment opportunity later this month.

Mid-terrace 54 Kenilworth Road is among 165 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Offered jointly with Oakfields, the property is listed with a freehold guide price of £460,000 to £470,000 at the firm’s auction which ends on Wednesday, July 24.

Four flats are occupied with the third floor Flat 4 vacant.

AUCTION: 54 Kenilworth Road, St Leonards.

The building is currently let at £22,380 per annum with the estimated rental being £45,000 per annum.

Auction Appraiser Chris Milne said: “This property is located in an established residential area within easy reach of the seafront, various local and national retailers and further amenities as well as St Leonards Warrior Square railway station.

“We consider it ideal for continued investment.”

Also in St Leonards, mid-terrace 5 Silverlands Road is offered with a £180,000 to £185,000 freehold guide price and vacant possession.

Chris added: “Following a water leak the property is in need of some considerable repair and refurbishment, however, once enhanced would be ideal for investment or as a family home.”

The house is located on the outskirts of St. Leonards within easy reach of the Asda supermarket, various other shops and amenities, St. Leonards Warrior Square, the railway station and also the seafront.

In Hastings, mid-terrace 341 Old London Road is offered with a freehold guide price of £180,000-plus.

Chris said: This house, in a predominantly residential area close to Ore Village on the outskirts of Hastings, needs refurbishment, however, once enhanced, it would be ideal for owner occupation or investment.”

The property offers easy access to Hastings town centre with its various local and national retailers, schools, supermarkets and further amenities as well as the railway station and seafront.

A two-bedroom penthouse with a roof terrace and sea views on St Leonards seafront has a leasehold guide price of £110,000-plus with vacant possession.

Auction Appraiser Jade Flood said: “Two-bedroom 58 Greeba Court, Marina, is a purpose-built maisonette situated on the sixth floor with wonderful views.”

The property is a short distance away from Hastings town centre with its local shopping facilities and amenities, with more comprehensive facilities available nearby. There are excellent road links to Brighton and London via the nearby A259.

Tenure is the remainder of a 115-year lease from 2008.

A parcel of land in St Leonards, part let to a burger van operator, is freehold guided £25,000-plus.

The land is located within the Ridge West Industrial Estate, just off the Ridge West on the outskirts of town.

Extending to 0.26 hectares (0.64 acres), it is partially let under the terms of a three-year lease at a current rental of £2,124 per annum.

The land can be located via the What3Words app using ///healers.study.tolls

In nearby Camber, 0.16 acres (0.06 hectares) of land with potential adjacent to Falcon Lodge in Draffin Lane, has a freehold guide price of £50,000-plus.

The parcel of land, extending to approximately 0.16 acres, is in a lane location within a residential area just off the A259.

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

Bidding for the current auction, the fifth of eight this year, goes live on Monda, July 22 and ends on Wednesday, July 24.