St. Leonard's Church, South Stoke, is being re-roofed

For several years we've known that it's time to give our church a new roof. The question,and problem, was could we raise the necessary funds to carry out this work ! For the sake of this wonderful 1000 year old church we were determined to do it and so the fundraising began in earnest.

The church had experienced internal ceiling plaster falls during October 2021. The cost of repairing the damage of three plaster falls from panels in the Nave, plus having to replaster the entire Chancel ceiling took most of the savings we had. We were fortunate enough however to have some savings left in the bank account, but nowhere near enough to cover the cost of re-roofing the church.

Here's how we managed to get to where we are today. During the past four years we have set up the Friends of St. Leonard's Church, South Stoke whereby those who join pay an Annual Subscription. The Friends have held several fundraising events including a Dramatised Reading from Charles Dickens' "Nicholas Nickleby" revolved around the Crummles family. A talk, " A Day In The Life Of A Vicar" by Fr. Andrew Wadsworth, the Honorary Assistant Priest at our Sister church, St. Nicholas, Arundel. A talk given by Alexandtra Harris, a British author and academic, about her acclaimed book "The Rising Down : Lives in a Sussex Landscape ". A recent Jazz Concert at South Stoke Barn given by Arundel's Big House Band, thanks to the generosity of the band and it's leader MIke Carey who gave their services free of charge. All this plus the wonderfully generous donations from individuals either connected to our church in some way or from people who support the preservation of ancient buildings.

We also applied to various charities for grants and we are extremely grateful to the National Churches Trust : the Sussex Historic Churches Trust : the Benefact Trust : the Ascot Priory Trust : the John Booth Charitable Foundation and the Ian Foulerton Charitable Trust. Without their generous support we wouldn't be where we are today with this work well on it's way.

Work In Progress at St. Leonard's Church, South Stoke, nr. Arundel

The work being carried out by Lion Roofing commenced on September 15th and thanks to the weather, it has been able to continue virtually uninterrupted. We pray that continues and look forward to the day when it's completed. There are other parts of the building that will require attention over the next few years, but with a new roof we are well on the way to preserving this beautiful church building for many generations to come.

Colin Stepney