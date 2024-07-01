St. Leonards couple appear on Channel 4's 'A Place in the Sun'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bob and Julie had no idea that they would be on their way to Spain with a television crew in June after visiting A Place in the Sun exhibition in London on May 3.
They were interested in getting information on holiday homes and along with hundreds of other people, they were asked to do a screen test explaining why they wanted to buy in Spain at the Excel exhibition.
it came as a huge surprise when they got a phone call Thursday, June 13 to ask if they could be available on Sunday, June 23 to fly out to Alicante. They were told that their screen test was good and they would really like them on the show.
After checking with their dog sitter, it was all all arranged and before they knew it, they were viewing houses and working with a TV crew and were taken to see all the sites.
Bob and Julie explained that it was a whirlwind few days and there was no time for holidaying, but the experience was amazing and it's an opportunity that only happens once in a lifetime.
The program goes out on Chanel 4 weekly but they don't know at the moment when theirs will be shown.
