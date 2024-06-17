Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On St George's Day in 1924 the cornerstone was laid for St. Luke's Church at Stone Cross. This means that this year, we are celebrating out Centenary.

On July 20, we are holding a day of Celebratrion shared with our friends at The Red Lion Public house.

The day will start at St. Luke's at 12noon until 6pm when we will continue in the Red Lion. There will be live music, Morris Dancing, stalls, sideshows, games, barbeque, bar, cream teas, and much more! All are very welcome to join us for this important event in our Church's life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Grand Draw will be drawn in the Red Lion at 7pm, and there are lots of good prizes, including a first prize of £100!