St. Luke's Church Centenary Celebration
On St George's Day in 1924 the cornerstone was laid for St. Luke's Church at Stone Cross. This means that this year, we are celebrating out Centenary.
On July 20, we are holding a day of Celebratrion shared with our friends at The Red Lion Public house.
The day will start at St. Luke's at 12noon until 6pm when we will continue in the Red Lion. There will be live music, Morris Dancing, stalls, sideshows, games, barbeque, bar, cream teas, and much more! All are very welcome to join us for this important event in our Church's life.
The Grand Draw will be drawn in the Red Lion at 7pm, and there are lots of good prizes, including a first prize of £100!
Tickets are available from the Parish Centre, or the Red Lion, at £1 each, or £5 for a book of five.
