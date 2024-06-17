St. Luke's Church Centenary Celebration

By Dr David HanratyContributor
Published 17th Jun 2024, 13:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
On St George's Day in 1924 the cornerstone was laid for St. Luke's Church at Stone Cross. This means that this year, we are celebrating out Centenary.

On July 20, we are holding a day of Celebratrion shared with our friends at The Red Lion Public house.

The day will start at St. Luke's at 12noon until 6pm when we will continue in the Red Lion. There will be live music, Morris Dancing, stalls, sideshows, games, barbeque, bar, cream teas, and much more! All are very welcome to join us for this important event in our Church's life.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Grand Draw will be drawn in the Red Lion at 7pm, and there are lots of good prizes, including a first prize of £100!

Tickets are available from the Parish Centre, or the Red Lion, at £1 each, or £5 for a book of five.

Related topics:Stone CrossTickets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.