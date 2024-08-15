St Mary’s Church in Horsham receives commemorative plaque to mark award-winning renovation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Handover ceremony after Pilbeam Construction named as winner in Sussex Heritage Trust Awards

St Mary’s Church in Horsham has a received a special plaque after a renovation project at the church by Southwick firm Pilbeam Construction won a Sussex Heritage Trust award.

The aim of the renovation was to improve flexibility of space in the South Aisle of the Grade-1 listed building in Causeway, Horsham, which in part dates back to 1247.

It also saw underfloor heating installed, creating a comfortable space for people to take refreshments during concerts and after services.

From left: Paul Goodwin, Alan Corbett, Nick O’Riordan, Julian Martin, Laura Fletcher, Gareth Driver.

Judges were so impressed with the sensitive way it was achieved that they awarded the project first place in the Ecclesiastical category.

Now, having picked up the award in a ceremony at Lancing College Chapel, Pilbeam returned to Horsham to hand over a commemorative plaque to the church.

Nick O’Riordan at St Mary’s said: “We’re absolutely delighted with this award-winning project and the way it has transformed the space at St Mary’s.

“A lot of people have remarked on how wonderful it looks, completely in keeping with this very special and historic building.

“Many congratulations to Pilbeam Construction for being honoured in this way and for working with us so closely on the project. We’ll be very proud to display the plaque and to welcome people to enjoy the South Aisle at St Mary’s with us.”

Expertise was required to complete the renovation, which included digging down to put in insulation for underfloor heating pipes before adding a screed layer and ceramic tiles.

These were then topped with stylish Clipsham Stone tiles, expertly laid next to the church’s existing Victorian floor tiles.

All these works needed to be carried out with minimal disruption and damage to the fabric of the building, including the church’s famous Father Willis organ.

Alan Corbett, managing director at Pilbeam Construction, said: “This was a special project to be involved in and we were delighted to see it win an award.

“Then to come back and present a plaque to our friends at St Mary’s, and see for ourselves how well the project has been received, was inspiring. We hope the newly renovated space will be used and appreciated for many years to come.”

For more information please visit: https://www.pilbeamconstruction.co.uk/