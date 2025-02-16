St Mary's Ringmer Creation Service on February 23rd 10.00am

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As an Eco Church we are commited as a congregation to respond to the climate crisis. This year we have invited Lisa Thomson from Greenpeace to talk to us in our Eucharist Service on the theme of putting Hope into Action.

We met Lisa when she spoke at the village Eco Event we organised over a year ago and we are exploring with her the variety of ways as individuals we can play our part in restoring God's creation on earth.

Whether being part of church and community projects to restore biodiversity, reduce consumption of fossil fuels, and curtail waste and pollution, there is something that everyone can do.

There will be the opportunity to talk to her afterwards over coffee and all are welcome.