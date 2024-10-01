St Michael's Hospice invites community input for new building plans
Following the announcement in March of their intention to build a new facility, the hospice team have been assessing potential locations and taking advice from various experts about remaining on the current site. This process of research and due diligence will help determine the best location for the new hospice. At the same time, they have been gathering design inspiration from other buildings across the Southeast.
Meanwhile staff and volunteers have been consulted about what is important to them in a new building. Dr Karen Clarke, Chief Executive of St Michael's Hospice, said: “The input from our workforce is invaluable, but we’d also like to hear from the community. The people of Hastings and Rother are at the heart of the Hospice and so it’s essential the new building reflects their wishes.
Feedback to date highlights the importance of space for families, use of natural light where possible and access to gardens. A member of the community said: “When my dad was in the hospice, he loved looking out at the flowers and birds. It was important for him to still feel the outside world. A garden space is important.”
Members of the public can share their ideas in different ways, including at a series of drop-in sessions. The following locations have been confirmed:
- Tesco Hollington on Thursday, 17th October from 2-4pm
- Priory Meadow Shopping Centre on Saturday, 26th October from 12-3pm
Karen Clarke said: “These sessions are a great opportunity to share your thoughts and shape our Hospice for generations to come. The team are looking forward to meeting you and hearing your ideas.”
Suggestions can also be shared via email at [email protected] or on the Hospice’s social media platforms. For more information on all the drop-in sessions and how to participate, please visit https://stmichaelshospice.com/autumn-session-2024/.
St Michael’s Hospice looks forward to working with the community to create a new facility that will continue to provide essential care and support for generations to come.
