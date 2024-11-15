St Michaels Hospice lottery numbers 15th November 2024
Here are the winning lottery numbers for today’s hospice lottery draw 15/11/2024
1st Prize of £2,000 – 10088 St Leonards-on-Sea, 2nd Prize of £300 – 84997 Robertsbridge, 3rd Prize of £150 – 17161 Battle.
55 Prizes of £10
11151 12043 12490 13883 13904 17171 19960 20989 21318 21710 24071 26186 26756 28869 30643 32618 36986 37929 38657 42454 43158 43996 47547 48199 49423 49704 50185 52834 56140 57404 58982 60896 63619 64066 64676 66355 66942 71569 71911 72657 72894 78801 79344 82989 85038 86099 87185 88280 89917 91505 95582 95976 96278 96308 97960
For more information on how you can play St Michaels Hospice lottery, please call the office on 01424 456384.