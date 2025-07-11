St Michaels Hospice Lottery Winning Lottery Numbers 11th July 2025

Please see this week's winning numbers

Here are the winning lottery numbers for today’s hospice lottery draw 11/07/2025

1st Prize of £2,000 – 28800 Hastings , 2nd Prize of £300 – 86551 St Leonards-on-Sea, 3rd Prize of £150 – 17565 Bexhill-on-Sea.

55 Prizes of £10

Are you this week's winner?

12704 13866 14241 14516 15084 16110 17208 17477 19108 20905

22146 22321 23414 23467 24168 25444 27278 32250 32536 38533

39822 44152 45257 45603 51827 52225 54482 60635 61229 61841

63367 63420 68662 71949 72293 72315 73529 74437 75226 76796

77979 79381 79840 80444 81011 81542 83393 91694 92812 93640

94830 95686 95788 98110 98470

For more information on how you can play St Michaels Hospice lottery, please call the office on 01424 456384.

