St Michaels Hospice Lottery Winning Lottery Numbers 13th December 2024
Here are the winning lottery numbers for today’s hospice lottery draw 13/12/2024
1st Prize of £2,000 – 20348 St Leonards-on-Sea, 2nd Prize of £300 – 87743 Rye, 3rd Prize of £150 – 58309 Hastings.
55 Prizes of £10
10249 10335 13617 13871 14776 15340 17317 17531 18278 21178 23673 23731 28659 30352 31158 31234 32997 34294 34352 35196 36841 37432 40141 40718 42354 42404 43165 46062 46588 47333 51295 53164 57827 61577 64251 64489 66802 73132 74687 75255 75944 78576 78675 79612 80849 80990 86091 89487 90920 92544 93582 94820 95576 96403 98511
For more information on how you can play St Michaels Hospice lottery, please call the office on 01424 456384.