St Michael's Hospice Lottery winning lottery numbers 17th January 2025
Here are the winning lottery numbers for today’s hospice lottery draw 17th January 2025.
1st Prize of £2,000 – 94181 St Leonards on Sea, 2nd Prize of £300 – 98326 Hastings, 3rd Prize of £150 – 27758 St Leonards on Sea
55 Prizes of £10
11557 15018 19756 19817 20107 21421 27844 28827 31234 32627 32984 34940 35130 35769 36367 36800 37762 43204 45394 46402 49714 49962 50522 53525 53680 55700 57306 60264 62434 62814 63805 66879 67386 68314 70715 71889 73456 76152 77669 79141 79418 80346 80996 87818 88159 90419 90657 91550 91904 92230 93179 94697 94935 94964 95799
For more information on how you can play St Michaels Hospice lottery, please call the office on 01424 456384.