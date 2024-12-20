St Michael's Hospice Lottery Winning Lottery Numbers 20th December 2024
Here are the winning lottery numbers for today’s hospice lottery draw 20th December 2024.
1st Prize of £2,000 – 19274 Hastings, 2nd Prize of £300 – 43970 Bexhill on Sea, 3rd Prize of £150 – 84812 Bexhill on Sea
55 Prizes of £10
10074 10596 11677 12115 13176 13541 15387 19847 21656 22467 22500 25070 26237 30467 32156 32561 37030 42540 43728 44832 44858 50361 52984 54618 55262 55603 57281 59204 62084 64114 64256 64925 65987 68197 69402 70653 71432 72025 74863 76294 77125 78045 81780 83919 89888 90879 91093 92517 94517 94546 97085 97130 97948 98524 98842
For more information on how you can play St Michaels Hospice lottery, please call the office on 01424 456384.