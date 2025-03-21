St Michaels Hospice Lottery Winning Lottery Numbers 21st March 2025
Here are the winning lottery numbers for today’s hospice lottery draw 21/03/2025
1st Prize of £2,000 – 30642 Hastings, 2nd Prize of £300 – 99176 St Leonards-on-Sea, 3rd Prize of £150 – 95259 St Leonards-on-Sea.
55 Prizes of £10
10774 12781 13801 14580 17960 18796 20931 22050 24984 26926 27177 28287 28534 28851 29520 32686 32852 37762 41195 41535 42404 43411 43442 44442 44755 46179 46461 48218 49093 49159 49352 49720 50332 51951 52487 52535 52806 56327 59886 61405
61925 64223 68795 68984 70973 72039 74780 76541 77258 80099 83062 83369 87711 91882 92599
For more information on how you can play St Michaels Hospice lottery, please call the office on 01424 456384.