St Michaels Hospice Lottery Winning Lottery Numbers 25th July 2025
Here are the winning lottery numbers for today’s hospice lottery draw 25/07/2025
1st Prize of £2,000 – 82755 Hastings, 2nd Prize of £300 – 36389 Battle, 3rd Prize of £150 – 62385 Hastings.
55 Prizes of £10
10405 10496 10896 13228 19606 19830 20707 20997 21604 2469526695 29850 31169 33578 33709 35011 38773 39458 42276 42305 45099 45384 46292 50601 50724 53366 54106 55374 55643 56593 58106 58994 60475 63421 63789 64806 66875 68120 68284 68529 68909 70842 75966 76507 77594 81513 83436 84193 85887 89522 89896 90339 94575 95013 96820
For more information on how you can play St Michaels Hospice lottery, please call the office on 01424 456384.