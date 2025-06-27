St Michaels Hospice Lottery Winning Lottery Numbers 27th June 2025
Here are the winning lottery numbers for today’s hospice lottery draw 27/06/2025
1st Prize of £2,000 – 94527 Winchelsea , 2nd Prize of £300 – 91223 Great Staughton, 3rd Prize of £150 – 34419 St Leonards-on-Sea.
55 Prizes of £10
11756 13069 13988 15993 17970 18346 20558 21529 28354 30279 30958 32267 32487 35194 38805 39627 39687 40640 42831 45615 46106 47189 51628 52672 52788 53570 53698 55243 58646 61403 62112 62114 62648 63313 64882 64909 66841 66938 67354 68340
68445 71494 72635 72701 76914 77617 79679 82433 84065 85940 86472 86971 89064 97613 97801
For more information on how you can play St Michaels Hospice lottery, please call the office on 01424 456384.