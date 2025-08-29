St Michaels Hospice Lottery Winning Lottery Numbers 29th August 2025
Please see this week's winning numbers
Here are the winning lottery numbers for today’s hospice lottery draw 29/08/2025
1st Prize of £2,000 – 48993 Hastings , 2nd Prize of £300 – 71377 Hastings, 3rd Prize of £150 – 52982 Bexhill-on-Sea.
55 Prizes of £10
11240 11507 14740 15158 16490 18155 18223 19103 20849 21954 23885 31663 31678 31882 33571 35427 37719 38128 39250 40686 40869 41873 42275 42803 43374 48845 52098 55035 57017 59724 60475 60680 62529 62860 64757 65589 66509 66631 66704 67318 68852 69436 70529 71274 72354 74290 74854 79090 80483 81878 83579 86622 91056 93252 96451
For more information on how you can play St Michaels Hospice lottery, please call the office on 01424 456384.