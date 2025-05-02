St Michaels Hospice Lottery Winning Lottery Numbers 2nd May 2025
Here are the winning lottery numbers for today’s hospice lottery draw 02/05/2025
1st Prize of £2,000 – 55120 Pett, 2nd Prize of £300 – 81163 Bexhill-on-Sea, 3rd Prize of £150 – 64932 Hastings.
55 Prizes of £10
10349 11273 12238 16053 22227 23539 24439 25463 26775 29068
31464 31573 31709 33156 33865 34314 35094 35565 37345 38725
39470 41924 42797 46301 46591 47458 48730 56771 57273 57796
58888 59057 59204 59523 62716 68383 68428 71669 73909 7476475226 75987 76935 79658 79844 80056 81120 81359 87752 90451 92165 94636 94752 95502 97291
For more information on how you can play St Michaels Hospice lottery, please call the office on 01424 456384.