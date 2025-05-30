St Michaels Hospice Lottery Winning Lottery Numbers 30th May 2025
Here are the winning lottery numbers for today’s hospice lottery draw 30/05/2025
1st Prize of £2,000 – 78893 Winchelsea , 2nd Prize of £300 – 73132 St Leonards-on-Sea, 3rd Prize of £150 – 43772 Hastings.
55 Prizes of £10
10250 10601 13467 14984 17499 23571 24733 25187 25717 26775 33782 34331 34576 36704 37072 40592 41124 41455 42033 43045 43332 43395 44159 46306 50448 51669 52547 52889 57870 60357 61209 63426 64480 65095 65947 68004 69361 72256 72385 73099
73673 74052 75202 77552 81310 81431 81523 82422 82736 83906 84018 85663 90151 92843 99047
For more information on how you can play St Michaels Hospice lottery, please call the office on 01424 456384.