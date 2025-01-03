St Michael's Hospice Lottery Winning Lottery Numbers 3rd January 2025
Here are the winning lottery numbers for today’s hospice lottery draw 3rd January 2025.
1st Prize of £2,000 – 11583 Dallington, 2nd Prize of £300 – 81759 St Leonards on Sea, 3rd Prize of £150 – 42882 Hastings.
55 Prizes of £10
10674 12779 13988 14225 15869 16871 20145 21072 23066 23593 24233 25586 26631 29128 30100 30958 31162 40148 43785 44111 46118 46719 47321 48686 51680 53050 53164 53216 53448 56776 56994 57564 58153 58294 62443 65414 69438 71916 73909 74627 75475 76440 77278 78306 84130 84639 84919 92903 93996 95606 96222 96799 97902 99042 99269
For more information on how you can play St Michaels Hospice lottery, please call the office on 01424 456384.