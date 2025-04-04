St Michaels Hospice Lottery Winning Lottery Numbers 4th April 2025

By Kayleigh Peacock
Contributor
Published 4th Apr 2025, 12:02 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2025, 13:04 BST
Please see this week's winning numbers

Here are the winning lottery numbers for today’s hospice lottery draw 04/04/2025

1st Prize of £2,000 – 16717 Hastings, 2nd Prize of £300 – 70479 St Leonards-on-Sea, 3rd Prize of £150 – 78986 Bexhill-on-Sea.

55 Prizes of £10

Are you this week's winner?

10472 10701 1418114219143011476515577156951573217292 18824204202139622610237832472725396254292596626493 29091300053072935477 40148424514277143072432404370448040495055139154408561585651359444607626311763716 638476457965425654426558967499 675137410674626 76354 7681079085805398162982268

For more information on how you can play St Michaels Hospice lottery, please call the office on 01424 456384.

